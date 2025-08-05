Medical emergency leads to NW OKC crash; 1 hospitalized

A medical episode leads to a crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans, Brianna Brown

-

One person was hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says a vehicle was pulling out of a parking lot into the eastbound lanes of Northwest Expressway near North Council Road when the driver suffered a medical episode.

OCPD says the vehicle continued to move into the eastbound lanes of the Northbound Expressway when it was struck by another car.

The driver who suffered a medical episode was taken to the hospital, the other driver was uninjured.

No names have been released at this time.