Medical emergency leads to NW OKC crash; 1 hospitalized

Tuesday, August 5th 2025, 6:21 am
One person was hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a vehicle was pulling out of a parking lot into the eastbound lanes of Northwest Expressway near North Council Road when the driver suffered a medical episode.
OCPD says the vehicle continued to move into the eastbound lanes of the Northbound Expressway when it was struck by another car.
The driver who suffered a medical episode was taken to the hospital, the other driver was uninjured.
No names have been released at this time.
Brianna Brown joined the News 9 team as a Multimedia Journalist in June of 2025. Brianna grew up in the Texoma region, graduating from Ardmore High School in 2019. She continued her education at the University of Oklahoma, graduating in May 2023 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Minor in Spanish.
August 5th, 2025
August 5th, 2025
August 5th, 2025
August 6th, 2025
August 6th, 2025