Meet OKC's youngest hero: A 9-year-old with the heart of a firefighter

An Oklahoma City 9-year-old joins a family legacy of heroism, recognized by the Fire Department for his bravery in his mother's medical crisis.

By: Sydney Price

9-year-old Austin Querry is receiving high praise from the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

OKCFD says Austin came home to find his mom in a medical emergency.

Firefighters say Austin showed courage and composure as he checked her pulse and breathing before calling 911.

When OKCFD crews arrived, Austin met them at the door and continued to assist them on the scene.

To honor his heroic efforts, firefighters from Station 36 and 603 presented Austin with a certificate of recognition, brand-new fishing gear, and a gift card to celebrate his bravery.

OKCFD says Austin’s calm, quick thinking helped save valuable time and ensured his mom received the help she needed.

Heroism runs in the family — his dad is an Oklahoma City Police Department detective, his aunt works for EMSA and his grandfather is a retired officer.

Now, Austin is proudly continuing that legacy.