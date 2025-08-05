Missing Oklahoma City man found dead near Fort Cobb lake.

By: Summer Miller

-

A man reported missing from Oklahoma City was found dead near Fort Cobb Lake, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI said the body was found Sunday by a Game Warden and was later identified as 60-year-old Kenneth Tillery.

Tillery was reported missing hours earlier, according to a news release.

The medical examiner's office is working to identify the cause of death.

Tillery's death is being investigated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OSBI tipline, tips@osbi.ok.gov or call 1-800-522-8017.