Oklahoma delegation stays busy during August recess

Oklahoma lawmakers are using the August recess to stay busy and prepare for September.

By: Alex Cameron

-

While Congress is out of session for August, lawmakers aren’t necessarily taking a break.

Many lawmakers use this time for constituent outreach, official travel, and preparation for September.

Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., says he plans to hold more than 20 in-person town halls. In his two and a half years in office, Brecheen has held more than 110 town halls, most of which were in person.

“So we're gonna... probably [be] knocking out 20-plus town halls,” Brecheen said. “In person? In person, live town halls.”

Brecheen says he wants to use the town halls to push back on what he calls Democratic “misinformation” about the One Big Beautiful Bill. Though some conservatives raised concerns about the bill’s impact on the national debt, Brecheen ultimately voted in favor.

“As somebody that was on the Budget Committee, I want to be able to go through the math and show people how I got to, in reasoning, along with what I felt in my conscience, was the right decision to vote yes... why I did that,” he said.

Other members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation are also keeping busy.

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., has scheduled several Big Beautiful Bill roundtables with business and community leaders in the First District. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., plans to hold a telephone town hall and has official travel tied to his appropriations duties.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said his committee work frequently requires travel throughout August, despite Congress being out of session.

“For economic reasons and for national security reasons, those trips have to be made,” Mullin said. “And so, a lot of people talk about, you know, August being a time of recess, but geez, we get back in September, I feel like I need a rest.”