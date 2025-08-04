Oklahoma City nurse arrested for child pornography

A metro nurse is in federal custody tonight, accused of possessing child pornography.

By: Sylvia Corkill

A metro nurse is in federal custody tonight, accused of possessing child pornography.

Last week, the FBI raided his southwest Oklahoma City home and uncovered disturbing videos on multiple devices. Neighbors are stunned and angry, and the investigation is stretching across state lines.

The investigation began in March, following a cyber tip. Investigators determined a lawmaker in South Carolina was responsible for sending the illegal videos to a traveling nurse in Oklahoma City.

Federal investigators swooped in last week, spending hours searching the home of Christian Soto.

"I saw a bunch of guys I thought were undercover because they confiscated lots of documents and lots of things," said neighbor Jared Bellah.

"They looked like they were bounty hunters but they were taking pictures," said neighbor Erik Bellah.

Jared and Erik Bellah later learned their neighbor was the subject of a federal investigation.

"We never had a conversation, just hi, how are you doing, waving as we come and go," said Jared.

Soto, a travelling nurse, is accused of receiving disturbing videos of child sexual abuse.

"Nobody really has a stereotypical look, especially for something like this," said Erik.

Investigators said Christian Soto received the illegal material from R.J. May, a South Carolina state representative who was arrested last month.

According to the FBI, using the Kik app, the conservative lawmaker distributed hundreds of videos to users, including Soto, who allegedly requested the material.

"He's trusted—up there with police and firemen, so he's definitely abusing that," said Erik.

Court filings show Soto was previously arrested on an unrelated charge in March. He's accused of abusing and kidnapping his then-girlfriend, a minor.

Jared, who has a 5-year-old daughter, said the experience has opened his family's eyes to the dangers that could be lurking nearby.

“I’ve talked to my brother, my family about things like that, how much we hate those kind of people, and they're right there across the street, we had no idea,” said Jared.

Federal investigators traced Soto's internet activity to his home and INTEGRIS Health Community Hospital in Oklahoma City, where he previously worked.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Soto was contracted by a temporary company and that his assignment ended in April 2024. The hospital added that safety is a top priority and that this type of behavior "will not be tolerated or ignored."

Soto's preliminary and detention hearings are scheduled for Wednesday.