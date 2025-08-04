Konawa City Manager apologizes after video shows heated traffic stop with police officer

The city manager of Konawa is publicly apologizing after video surfaced of a heated traffic stop in which he threatened a police officer’s job.

By: Deanne Stein

News 9 obtained body camera footage of the incident which happened last month. In the video, City Manager Daniel Bruton can be seen and heard berating a local police officer after being pulled over for speeding.

Bruton admits he was driving 10 miles over the 25-mph limit in an unmarked city vehicle. He told News 9 he was in a hurry to turn on a valve that helps supply the town’s water. But what unfolded next has drawn sharp criticism online.

Traffic stops are a routine part of policing, but for this officer—who has only been on duty in Konawa for about a year—the encounter quickly turned hostile.

OFFICER:

"You were just speeding, okay?"

BRUTON:

"Write me a ticket if you want to, write me a ticket."

As the officer approaches, tensions escalate. Bruton is heard shouting profanity and threatening to fire the officer.

BRUTON:

"I want you to get your a** back to town."

OFFICER:

"This is my job. This is what I was hired to do."

BRUTON:

"Well, this is my job, and I’m your boss—and I’m in a hurry."

OFFICER:

"It doesn’t matter. You have to obey the law like everybody else."

BRUTON:

"You’re about to not have a job."

Clearly frustrated, the officer tells Bruton to leave. Later, the two met in an office, where the confrontation continued.

OFFICER:

"Listen to me—"

BRUTON:

"I’m not listening to you."

At one point, the officer’s hand can be seen shaking as Bruton speaks on the phone, saying, "I'm done with this kid," and saying he is going to fire him.

On Monday, a calmer Bruton told News 9 he was embarrassed and ashamed of how he treated the officer.

"He’s a good officer, he’s a good kid, and he didn’t deserve how I talked to him," Bruton said. He added that he personally apologized to the officer, and both are ready to move on and continue serving the community.

Bruton also claimed a former disgruntled city employee leaked the videos.

Despite the threats made during the encounter, the officer remains on the job.