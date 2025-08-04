Suspect allegedly rams ICE agent's car during pursuit, breaks into NW OKC home

A man is in custody after a pursuit on Sunday with ICE officers and allegedly ramming an agent's car.

By: Jennifer Pierce

-

A man is in custody after a pursuit on Sunday with ICE officers and allegedly ramming an agent's car. Oklahoma City police assisted in the 34-year-old Jose Fraga-Hernandez’s arrest and said the suspect was found hiding in a northwest Oklahoma City home he broke into. Fraga-Hernandez was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of eluding police, assault with a dangerous weapon and burglary.

Residents near Northwest 28th and Kentucky woke up to a manhunt involving Oklahoma City police and K9s searching for the suspect accused of ramming an ICE agent's car after a pursuit.

According to an arrest affidavit, immigration agents first attempted to pull over Fraga-Hernandez on a traffic stop near Northwest 10th Street and Portland Avenue. Police said the man refused to stop and led agents on a pursuit on city streets. The affidavit said that the area of Northwest 27th Street and Kentucky Avenue is where Fraga-Hernandez rammed his car into an ICE agent's vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing significant damage to both cars.

Police said the suspect took off on foot after the crash and broke into this home. Two people were inside and told officers the suspect entered through a window and then hid in a bathroom, refusing to leave. The owner of Ring video given to News 9 said police surrounded the home for a least an hour before Fraga-Hernandez surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police did not say if the residents of the home knew the suspect, but they did want to press charges against Fraga-Hernandez for burglary.

Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said Fraga-Hernandez was brought in on an ICE hold but said he could post bond and be released at any time.



