Midwest City Police unveil school resource officer vehicles

Midwest City Police unveiled new school resource officer vehicles featuring local high school designs, highlighting school spirit, safety, and partnership with the Mid-Del School District.

Monday, August 4th 2025, 12:08 pm

By: Christian Hans


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

The Midwest City Police Department has revealed new vehicles for school resource officers.

The new police cars feature designs depicting the two high schools of the Mid-Del School District within the city: Midwest City and Carl Albert High School.

Officers say the designs, unveiled Monday morning at the school district's administration building, highlight a strong partnership between local law enforcement and the district.

Officials say the initiative is all about student safety, while also showing school spirit.
Christian Hans
