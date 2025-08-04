Midwest City Police unveil school resource officer vehicles

Monday, August 4th 2025, 12:08 pm
The Midwest City Police Department has revealed new vehicles for school resource officers.
The new police cars feature designs depicting the two high schools of the Mid-Del School District within the city: Midwest City and Carl Albert High School.
Officers say the designs, unveiled Monday morning at the school district's administration building, highlight a strong partnership between local law enforcement and the district.
Officials say the initiative is all about student safety, while also showing school spirit.
