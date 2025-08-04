Oklahoma lands just outside top 25 at no. 26 as Texas tops preseason coaches poll

In groundbreaking first, Texas tops preseason college football coaches poll, receiving 28 first-place votes. Opening game sees No. 1 Longhorns vs reigning national champions, No. 2 Ohio State.

By: Jeremie Poplin

With the start of the 2025 college football season less than a month away, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is officially out, and it brings history with it.

For the first time ever, Texas claims the No. 1 spot in the preseason coaches poll, receiving 28 of 67 first-place votes. It marks the Longhorns' highest preseason ranking since 2009, when they opened at No. 2. Now led by early Heisman frontrunner Arch Manning, Texas will have a chance to immediately prove it deserves the top spot.

That’s because No. 2 Ohio State, the reigning national champion, is up first on the schedule. The Buckeyes, who garnered 20 first-place votes, will host the Longhorns in a Week 1 showdown on August 30 in Columbus. It’s the first time in the Coaches Poll history that a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup opens the season.

Just behind the top two is No. 3 Penn State, which also drew significant preseason buzz with 14 first-place votes, making this the first time since 2012 that three teams earned double-digit No. 1 nods. Georgia slots in at No. 4 with three first-place votes, while Notre Dame rounds out the top five despite not receiving any top votes.

Clemson comes in at No. 6 with the final two first-place votes, followed by Oregon, Alabama, LSU, and Miami (FL) to complete the top 10. Alabama’s spot at No. 8 is its lowest preseason ranking since 2008 — Nick Saban’s second year in Tuscaloosa.

Conference Breakdown

The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the Top 25, continuing its tradition of depth and dominance. The Big Ten has six teams ranked, including a surprise at No. 12 with Illinois, its highest preseason poll position since 1990, and Indiana at No. 19 following last year's unexpected playoff run.

The Big 12 places five teams, including defending conference champion Arizona State at No. 11. The ACC has three ranked squads, with SMU joining Clemson and Miami. Meanwhile, Boise State is the only Group of Five program to crack the poll at No. 25.

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Texas (28)

2. Ohio State (20)

3. Penn State (14)

4. Georgia (3)

5. Notre Dame

6. Clemson (2)

7. Oregon

8. Alabama

9. LSU

10. Miami (FL)

11. Arizona State

12. Illinois

13. South Carolina

14. Michigan

15. Ole Miss

16. SMU

17. Florida

18. Tennessee

19. Indiana

20. Kansas State

21(T): Texas A&M

21(T): Iowa State

23. BYU

24. Texas Tech

25. Boise State

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (221); Missouri (142); Louisville (126); USC (116); Utah (86); Baylor (76); Auburn (50); Iowa (49); Memphis (34); Army (33); Tulane (31); Georgia Tech (27); TCU (24); Nebraska (19); Syracuse (16); Washington (15); Navy (14); Arkansas (14); Duke (12); Colorado (12); Minnesota (11); UNLV (8); Florida State (8); Kansas (6); Vanderbilt (3); Buffalo (1)



