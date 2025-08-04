Duncan police seek help finding 17-year-old runaway

Duncan police are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old, Samuel Rene Provencio, who was last seen around midnight wearing a Little Caesars uniform.

By: Graham Dowers

The Duncan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old, Samuel Rene Provencio, who has been reported as a runaway.

According to police, Provencio was last seen around midnight after leaving 611 North East Street. Provencio was wearing his Little Caesars work uniform at the time. His direction of travel is unknown.

Provencio is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Duncan Police Department at (580) 255-2112.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they are made available.