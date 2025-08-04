Jersey Mike's fundraiser: Buy a cookie, help an Oklahoma foster family

Jersey Mike's will donate 100% of chocolate chip cookie sales in the OKC metro to Sunbeam Family Services Foster Care program during the month of August.

By: Addie Crawford

Throughout the month of August, every dollar spent on chocolate chip cookies at Jersey Mike's locations in the Oklahoma City metro area, including Norman and Shawnee, will go to help foster families across Oklahoma through Sunbeam Family Services.

For years, Oklahoma City-area Jersey Mike's locations have donated to Sunbeam each August to help local children and their families.

"At Jersey Mike's, our national mission statement is 'to give,' make a difference in people's lives," Jersey Mike's Area Director Charlie Brown said. "It's really important to us to be a really good member of the community, and to do things that help other people, who maybe aren't as fortunate as us, make their life a little better."

Sunbeam has supported children in foster care and foster families since the 1930s. At Sunbeam, foster families are supported every step of the way.

Sunbeam says it offers various avenues of support, including trauma-certified therapists, priority placement in Sunbeam’s early education centers, 24/7 on-call support and specialized training.

In 2024, Jersey Mike’s Cookies for Kids promotion raised $36,424 to support children in foster care and Sunbeam foster families. Over the last five years, Cookies for Kids has raised $104,035.

For more information about Sunbeam’s Foster Care program, visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org or call (405) 609-6682.