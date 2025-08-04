'Twisters' nominated at Location Manager Guild Awards

"Twisters," filmed across Oklahoma, is nominated for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature at the Location Manager Guild Awards. Winners will be announced on Aug. 23.

By: Christian Hans

The movie "Twisters," filmed in Oklahoma, has been nominated for an award at the Location Manager Guild Awards.

The film has been nominated for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature.

Other films in the category include "Anora," "A Real Pain," "Conclave" and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

"Twisters" highlighted parts of Oklahoma, including Midwest City, Chickasha, Pawhuska and many more.

The winners will be announced at the award show in California on Aug. 23.

See the full list of nominees here.