'Twisters' nominated at Location Manager Guild Awards

"Twisters," filmed across Oklahoma, is nominated for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature at the Location Manager Guild Awards. Winners will be announced on Aug. 23.

Monday, August 4th 2025, 10:39 am

By: Christian Hans


The movie "Twisters," filmed in Oklahoma, has been nominated for an award at the Location Manager Guild Awards.

The film has been nominated for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature.

Other films in the category include "Anora," "A Real Pain," "Conclave" and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

"Twisters" highlighted parts of Oklahoma, including Midwest City, Chickasha, Pawhuska and many more.

The winners will be announced at the award show in California on Aug. 23.

See the full list of nominees here.
