Rollover crash involving dump truck reported in NE OKC

A rollover crash involving a loaded dump truck and another vehicle shut down part of Northeast 63rd Street near North Post Road in Oklahoma City Monday morning.

Monday, August 4th 2025, 9:53 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Emergency crews responded Monday morning to a two-vehicle rollover crash involving a loaded dump truck in northeast Oklahoma City.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Northeast 63rd Street and North Post Road.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, one of the vehicles involved was a commercial dump truck that rolled over on impact.

Initial reports did not confirm the extent of injuries, and it remains unclear how many people were involved in the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as emergency responders manage the scene. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
