Snow in August? Explore Sam Noble Museum's cool snow-themed exhibit

Beat the summer heat with wintry activities and crafts in the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History’s temporary exhibit all about snow.

By: Addie Crawford

-

At the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History in Norman, a chilly summer adventure is educating visitors of all ages about the importance of snow and the vital role it plays in the global climate system.

In "SNOW: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact," museum visitors will experience an immersive snowstorm with giant interactive snow crystals, make snowflakes grow from specks to complex six-sided crystals and listen to oral histories about snow from Iñupiaq elders and culture bearers.

Museum Marketing and PR Director Alexander Mann said the exhibit is the "coolest" adventure you can participate in this summer.

"There's a lot more to do in the exhibit than just snowmen," Mann said. "We have interactive exhibits, we've got lots of cool ways to kind of interact and learn about how snow impacts the world around us."

Families can also explore "Walking in Antarctica," an exhibition that journeys through an extraordinary environment of remote places that few people get to witness in person. Through photography, sculpture, and audio narrative, guests can "walk" over frozen lakes, around towering glaciers and more.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"SNOW: Tiny Crystals, Global Impact" is at the museum until Aug. 17.