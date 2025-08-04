Firefighters extinguish flames in SE OKC church

Monday, August 4th 2025, 6:41 am
Firefighters responded after a fire broke out Sunday night inside a church in southeast Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the fire began at around 11 p.m. inside a church near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard.
Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out quickly, and no one was inside the building.
Investigators say the fire was likely started by accident by someone experiencing homelessness.
No injuries were reported.
