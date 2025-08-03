Suspect flees after allegedly ramming ICE vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are assisting ICE in an active search for a suspect who rammed a federal vehicle and fled on foot near NW 27th and Virginia.

By: Graham Dowers

-

UPDATE: One male subject is in custody at approximately 10:44 a.m. Police say the suspect forced his way into a house, and the resident called the police. Oklahoma City police surrounded the house, and the suspect surrendered.

Previous Article:

Oklahoma City police are assisting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in an active search for a suspect who fled on foot after ramming a federal vehicle during a traffic stop attempt.

Authorities say the incident began when an ICE vehicle tried to pull over a suspect near NW 27th Street and Virginia Avenue. According to police, the driver refused to stop and then struck the ICE vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

Oklahoma City police confirmed they were called to assist and have established a perimeter in the area. K-9 units have also been deployed to help track the suspect.

Authorities say the search remains ongoing. Police have not released a description of the suspect or details about why ICE agents attempted the stop. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.