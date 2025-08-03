Yukon and Mustang educators welcome new affordable work-life balance childcare

Unique childcare initiative by Yukon and Mustang Public Schools, providing educators with cheaper, DHS-compliant, and highly accessible care for their children.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Yukon and Mustang educators have work-life balance to look forward to Monday morning.

Both Yukon and Mustang Public schools have joined forces to open Young Minds Childcare.

Its Director Destinay Whisenhunt said the goal with this childcare is to put parents at east.

She added, “Everybody has to be fingerprinted and background checked. Infants are new to me so every teacher that's in an infant classroom has to have a safe sleep certification.”

Whisenhunt added the center is DHS compliant.

She said licensing will come out to do walk-throughs and measure classroom sizes.

Parents with infants can even communicate one-on-one with teachers through an app during the day to check on their little ones.

She also said the cost is significantly cheaper than that of a public childcare.

“When you take a kid to daycare, like, that's the biggest nerves is, like, who's going to be watching my children and where are they going to be? and so I feel like this definitely puts that at ease,” said Danielle Benefiel who has her three-year-old son enrolled with plans for her two-month-old daughter to join in a few weeks.

Whisenhunt said this childcare has been six years in the making.

Benefiel, who is also an educator, said many of them have been waiting for this for a long time and they are glad it is finally open.