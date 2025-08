A rollover wreck has been confirmed near Interstate 35 and East Covell Road in Edmond.

By: Victor Pozadas

A rollover wreck slowed traffic near the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and East Covell Road in Edmond on Saturday afternoon.

First responders are on scene working to clear the wreck which has caused traffic to back up nearly three miles.

There is no confirmation on victim injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.