Oklahoma public radio stations brace for layoffs and service cuts after federal funding slashed

Oklahoma’s public radio leaders say stations face layoffs, programming cuts, and long-term decline after Congress rescinded $1.1 billion in CPB funding.

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

-

Leaders from four of Oklahoma’s major public radio stations say the loss of $1.1 billion in federal funding will have lasting effects on local journalism, public safety alerts, and educational programming across the state.

In a panel discussion moderated by News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell, general managers from KCCU (Cameron University), KGOU (University of Oklahoma), KOSU (Oklahoma State University), and Public Radio Tulsa (University of Tulsa) described how the rescission of previously approved funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) will impact operations.

Rachel Hubbard, Executive Director of KOSU and a member of the NPR Board, said the rescinded funding will affect nearly 1,400 local stations nationwide and cost Oklahoma’s public broadcasters an estimated $8 million annually.

Though the funding clawback doesn’t officially take effect until the new federal fiscal year in October, most local stations already operate on a July-to-June budget calendar, meaning the cuts are immediate.

“We've been telling our listeners, when we went into an emergency fundraiser pretty soon after the recession vote happened,” Hubbard said. “Our goal was to stabilize things so that we could get enough information and not have to immediately lay off journalists or immediately cut programming."

Which areas are hardest hit by the loss of funding?

Michael Leal of KCCU, which broadcasts to rural communities in Lawton, Altus, Ardmore, and parts of north Texas, said the cuts represent nearly half of his station’s total revenue. With only five employees, KCCU is already bracing for possible staffing reductions as two retirements approach.

“That's why we're taking a look at some of the weekend programs,” Leal said. “But we do have our priorities and our priority is that service, that those programs that we want to keep, especially like NPR news, Morning Edition, All Things Considered.”

Rich Fisher of Public Radio Tulsa and Dick Pryor of KGOU echoed those concerns, noting the ripple effect across the region, particularly in news deserts and rural communities that rely on public radio for weather alerts and emergency information.

Journalism, emergency alerts, and music rights in jeopardy

The panelists emphasized that local stations are not just distributors of NPR and PBS content—they are training grounds for future journalists and the backbone of emergency communication in Oklahoma.

Stations also rely on CPB’s negotiated music licensing agreements to air classical music and local performances. Without that coverage, many stations may be forced to reduce or stop music programming entirely.

“It might be easy to say, 'if you lose some of those programs, you can just play music,'” Pryor said. “Well, you can't if you don't have a license to play it. CPB negotiated, managed and paid for music licensing for stations that were part of the service that they provided.”

Rich Fisher, general manager of Public Radio Tulsa, said the impact of the CPB cuts is already forcing stations to make difficult choices about what programming they can continue to afford.

"You're going to see a lot of producers, are going to get really squeezed because oftentimes of even a small CPB grant for the production of their documentary or maybe a limited series makes a tremendous difference in their ability to tell their story," Fisher said.

Early-career journalists and student training at risk

All four station leaders highlighted the role public radio plays in training young journalists. Many of Oklahoma’s current media professionals started their careers at these stations, which offer internships and hands-on experience.

Losing CPB support, they warned, could mean fewer paid internships, fewer staff mentors, and fewer paths into journalism at a time when the industry is already shrinking across the state.

Listeners rally

Following the vote, stations launched emergency fundraisers to stay afloat. Early listener response has been strong, but station leaders are concerned about long-term sustainability.

“I'm really afraid it's just a short-term fix,” Pryor said. “We are certainly grateful for those listeners, and it also gives us a little bit of runway to figure out what's going to have to change in the wake of this permanent loss of federal funding.”

What comes next?

The station leaders are urging the public to:

Donate to their local public radio station Contact lawmakers and share how public media has impacted their lives Share accurate information about what CPB funding supports (local stations, not just NPR or PBS headquarters) Remain engaged as the federal landscape around nonprofit media continues to shift

They warned that while some cuts may be subtle at first, like dropped programs or weekend schedule changes, the long-term risk is a slow collapse of public broadcasting infrastructure, especially in under-resourced regions.

“My fear is that this doesn't go away with a big bang,” Hubbard said. “It just dies with a whisper. And I think that that's one of the most nefarious things that we face here... people really don't get the big picture of what goes away.”

