Free root beer float event at Scissortail Park to support Food for Kids program

Scissortail Park is hosting a free root beer float event Sunday to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day and raise donations for Oklahoma’s Food for Kids programs.

Saturday, August 2nd 2025, 11:30 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Free floats, local soda, and a mission to feed hungry kids are all on tap Sunday as the Made in Oklahoma Coalition, Walmart, and Ocola Soda Co. team up for a National Root Beer Float Day celebration at Scissortail Park.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and invites the community to enjoy complimentary root beer floats while supporting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation to help provide meals for children in need across the state.

The event features products from several Oklahoma brands, including Hiland Dairy, Ozarka Water, and Ocola Soda Co., which has become one of the state’s leading craft soda suppliers since launching in 2018. The company, started by a family of soda fans and storm chasers, offers a full lineup of flavors including traditional root beer, cream soda, zero-sugar options, and a proprietary twist on Dr Pepper called “Mr. Twister.”
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 2nd, 2025

August 3rd, 2025

August 3rd, 2025

August 2nd, 2025

Top Headlines

August 3rd, 2025

August 3rd, 2025

August 3rd, 2025

August 3rd, 2025