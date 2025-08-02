Free root beer float event at Scissortail Park to support Food for Kids program

Scissortail Park is hosting a free root beer float event Sunday to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day and raise donations for Oklahoma’s Food for Kids programs.

By: Graham Dowers

Free floats, local soda, and a mission to feed hungry kids are all on tap Sunday as the Made in Oklahoma Coalition, Walmart, and Ocola Soda Co. team up for a National Root Beer Float Day celebration at Scissortail Park.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and invites the community to enjoy complimentary root beer floats while supporting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation to help provide meals for children in need across the state.

The event features products from several Oklahoma brands, including Hiland Dairy, Ozarka Water, and Ocola Soda Co., which has become one of the state’s leading craft soda suppliers since launching in 2018. The company, started by a family of soda fans and storm chasers, offers a full lineup of flavors including traditional root beer, cream soda, zero-sugar options, and a proprietary twist on Dr Pepper called “Mr. Twister.”