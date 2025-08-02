Oklahoma Tax Commission denies school promoted by Walters from receiving tax credit

The Oklahoma Tax Commission has denied a tax credit request from a private online school promoted by Ryan Walters, citing that it is not based or accredited in Oklahoma.

Saturday, August 2nd 2025, 11:19 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A private online school backed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters has been denied participation in Oklahoma’s private school tax credit program, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

The agency says American Virtual Academy does not qualify for the program because it is based in Arizona and is not accredited as an Oklahoma private school. Walters had previously emailed thousands of parents promoting the school as an option under the state's new tax credit program for private education.

State lawmakers said they anticipated the denial, citing clear statutory requirements for eligibility.

“The law is very clear on receiving scholarships or vouchers, whatever you want to call them, that it has to be an Oklahoma private school that’s accredited by the Department of Education or another accrediting agency. The school that the superintendent emailed the thousands of parents is not an Oklahoma private school. Therefore, it does not qualify,” said Sen. Mark Mann (D-Oklahoma City).

Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

