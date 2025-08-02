Boots and Badges blood drive returns to OKC’s Paycom Center

Oklahoma City's largest blood drive, Boots and Badges, is happening today at the Paycom Center, offering donors free tickets and a T-shirt while supporting local emergency responders.

By: Graham Dowers

Residents have a chance to give back today at Oklahoma City’s largest blood drive, happening now at the Paycom Center.

The annual Boots and Badges blood drive is a partnership between Our Blood Institute (OBI), the Oklahoma City Police and Fire departments and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The event runs until 2:30 p.m. and aims to help boost the region’s blood supply while honoring local first responders.

Organizers say just one blood donation can save up to three lives. To thank participants, donors will receive two free tickets to either Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor, as well as a commemorative T-shirt.

The event is open to the public, and walk-ins are welcome. OBI encourages eligible donors to stop by and support the community.