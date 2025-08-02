OKC upgrading Whitewater Center ahead of 2028 Olympics with eye on long-term future

Oklahoma City is renovating its Whitewater Center ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but officials say the upgrades are focused on long-term use beyond the games.

By: Graham Dowers

-

With the 2028 Summer Olympics on the horizon, Oklahoma City officials say renovations to the city’s Whitewater Center are on track, but the improvements aren’t just about preparing for the global event.

Related: Oklahoma City to host first Olympic event of 2028 Games, with 16 straight days of competition

Crews are updating and renovating sections of the Riversport facility to meet Olympic standards, but city officials emphasize the work is designed with a long-term vision in mind.

Related: Q&A: Oklahoma City gears up for 2028 Olympics

The Whitewater Center, which has hosted national and international competitions, will serve as a training and demonstration venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. City leaders say improvements will help ensure the site remains a top-tier destination for athletes and visitors long after the games.

Funding for the project is coming from multiple sources, and the city is also eyeing support from the upcoming municipal bond program to help complete the upgrades.

Related: OKC Proposes $3.6 Million Transfer For Riversport Improvements Ahead Of 2028 Olympics

More details about the renovation timeline and budget are expected to be released in the coming months.

More 2028 Summer Olympics OKC coverage