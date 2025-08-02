Rush Springs set to host 80th annual Watermelon Festival August 9 with Queen Heston

The 80th annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival kicks off August 9, with contests, crafts, live music, and a free watermelon feed drawing thousands to the small town.

By: Graham Dowers

The town of Rush Springs is getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors for the 80th annual Watermelon Festival on Saturday, August 9.

Kylie Heston, this year’s Watermelon Queen, joined News 9 for a cooking segment ahead of the celebration, showing off Rush Springs melons and highlighting this year’s festivities. The festival will include over 100 arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment throughout the day, a watermelon seed-spitting contest, and a free watermelon feed at 4 p.m.

“This is a big moment for Rush Springs,” Heston said. “It's 80 years that this big festival has been going on, and our little small town gets to have 30,000 people.”

Heston said she plans to spend her year as queen participating in community events, including hosting a free watermelon feed for National Guard members in Mustang. The festival will also feature locally made merchandise, including watermelon-themed cups crafted by Heston’s father.

Festivalgoers can expect to see popular varieties like Black Diamond, 720s, and Delta on display, as well as in salsa, featured in the Metro Tech Kitchen.

The Rush Springs Watermelon Festival begins at 9 a.m. on August 9. Organizers encourage visitors to arrive early due to heavy crowds. More information may be found on the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival Facebook page as well as TravelOK's website.