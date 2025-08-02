Glencoe vs. OSSAA: Games canceled, legal action looming amid transfer eligibility dispute

In this edition of Hot Seat, Scott Mitchell talks to Glencoe Superintendent Jay Reeves and attorney Hannah Whitten about a growing dispute with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) over student eligibility and recruiting accusations.

By: News 9

Attorney Hannah Whitten, representing Glencoe Public Schools, said the school is facing false allegations from OSSAA that threaten student eligibility and the school’s athletic program.

“The goalposts have changed several times,” Whitten said. “First, they had alleged a possible link rule violation. Well, the coach at issue did not coach for 365 days solely to make sure that the link rule did not apply in.”

The "link rule" refers to a regulation that can disqualify a student if they follow a coach to a new school. Whitten said both Glencoe and the coach, identified as Coach Schubert, communicated regularly with OSSAA to ensure they were in full compliance.

Whitten also addressed the second allegation: recruiting. “Glencoe has open gyms because there’s no YMCA or other facilities nearby. It’s a space for the community,” she said. “There’s no rule that says open gyms equal recruiting, and applying it selectively is unconstitutional.”

OSSAA Transparency Questioned

The case has also raised questions about OSSAA’s process and transparency. Whitten said the meeting they attended was closed to the public and press, despite its impact on students and the school.

“These meetings are not open to the public,” she said. “News 9 tried to send a photographer, they were denied entry. If this were a public hearing at a school board, it would’ve been open.”

OSSAA has not yet issued a final ruling, leaving student athletes in limbo. Whitten said they were surprised to learn OSSAA is “just now starting an investigation” despite denying eligibility weeks ago.

Superintendent: “This Could End Our Baseball Program”

Glencoe Superintendent Jay Reeves said the eligibility crisis is already taking a toll.

“Our first baseball game is scheduled for August 11 ... our appeals hearing August 13. That means we’re canceling games before we even get a ruling,” Reeves said. “We will already have to be canceling games and then that puts the parents in limbo. ”

Reeves said the school followed OSSAA's transfer portal process and was upfront with families.

He also pushed back against OSSAA’s handling of the case.

Legal Options on the Table

Whitten said the district is prepared to take legal action if necessary.

The next appeal hearings are scheduled for August 6 and August 13. OSSAA has not confirmed whether the public or media will be allowed to attend.