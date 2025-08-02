Bee Healthy Cafe at a loss after Bar K’s sudden, permanent closure

Bee Healthy Cafe told News 9 on Friday that it has taken a hit after Bar K announced its sudden and permanent closure earlier this week.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

-

The business took over Bar K's kitchen a couple of months ago.

Bee Healthy Cafe said it found out Bar K closed at the same time Bar K’s employees and the general public found out – early on Tuesday morning.

"We have sort of a saying where you can either panic or you can mobilize, and so we went into mobilization mode,” said Cody Pepper, CEO of Fast Fresh Brands, the parent company of Bee Healthy Cafe.

The first thing Pepper’s team did was call the employees.

"One of our teammates got on the phone and called all of them and let him know they'd absolutely have job continuity, that there would be no problem; that all they had to do was come in, report to a new location here in the CBD the next day."

Second, the cafe needed to access the product that was still in the building, so they got in touch with the landlord.

"And then got our products secured and relocated, and that was our next couple of hours."

On the front end, he said things were being taken care of. However, on the back end:

"We really invested into it upfront with heavy training on the team, working to integrate into their systems and got to know the Bar K employees really well. So we put a lot of time, a lot of money into that location and the hope was we’d recoup over time and that didn't come to pass."

Despite the losses, Bee Healthy Cafe said it feels for the employees at Bar K who lost their jobs.

"We certainly are going to feel a financial impact; feels a little silly saying that because there are folks who might not be able to go to college next semester as a result – who [were] working there and relying on that to pay tuition."

Pepper said the cafe had to hire more employees just to fill Bar K’s kitchen.

Bar K has not responded to News 9’s request for comment or reached out to Bee Healthy Cafe beyond its initial closure announcement.

The cafe added that it is now looking for a new location and community partner in the metro.