Reboots, horror and thriller: A look at what's coming to theatres

From horror to family fun, News 9's Movie Man shares what's coming to a theatre near you.

By: Digital Intern

Are you a fan of horror? Animated family fun? Action thriller? Or perhaps a reboot with a twist? Movie Man Dino Lalli has a preview of a variety of movies hitting the big screen soon.

Liam Neeson leads reboot of classic comedy alongside Pamela Anderson

"The Naked Gun" is a reboot of the 1988 crime spoof comedy "Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad." Liam Neeson portrays Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's original bumbling detective character.

Following in his father's footsteps, Frank Jr. works as a cop and gets assigned to solve a bizarre murder case. Pamela Anderson joins the cast and stars alongside Neeson in the PG-13 film.

Neeson, who is not known for doing movie comedies, admits that he wanted to try it due to his friendship with producer Seth MacFarlane while still staying true to the elements of the original.

"Our film has, I would say, the same tone as the originals," Neeson said. "Hopefully a lot of giggles for the audience."

The film has a current 90% Rotten Tomatoes score compared to the original, which has 88%.

Franco and Brie face twisted love in R-rated horror hit

The R-rated body horror film titled "Together" stars real life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie. The couple who portray Tim and Millie are a co-dependent couple whose relationship takes a turn when a mysterious force causes to show a darker side of love.

The grotesque film shows a promising box office result as Rotten Tomatoes offers a 90% score.

Egerton goes on the run in gritty thriller "She Rides Shotgun."

Another R-rated film hitting the big screens is the action-thriller film called "She Rides Shotgun." The film stars Taron Egerton as Nate and Ana Heger as Polly. Egerton portrays a newly released ex-con marked for death, who must now protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter from a corrupt sheriff and gang leader.

While on the run, the pair form an unlikely bond as they learn from each other. He teaches her to fight and survive while he shows him what unconditional love really means.

The reformed crew returns for one last heist in “Bad Guys 2"

"Bad Guys 2" is the sequel to the 2022 original. In the film, the team is trying to do more good, but sees the reformed "bad guys" emerging from retirement to perform one last heist.

The film reunites the original cast to reprise their roles. Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne and Maria Bakalova join the cast as they portray the trio, "The Bad Girls."