George Nigh legacy extends beyond politics into the arts

The state song “Oklahoma” has deep roots in Broadway history and was adopted after George Nigh championed it as a reflection of the state's spirit and resilience.

By: Stephanie Maniche

The state song dates back decades with roots from Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical Oklahoma.

Lyric Theatre Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron said then State Representative George Nigh first saw the show on Broadway in New York.

He said the song itself had already become a national phenomenon.

“So the music of the show was all over the country, and he felt the song shared the spirit of our state, said Baron of Nigh.

Baron added that Nigh went before the House of Representatives and said this should be our state song.





“Well, an older representative who'd been around for a while said it should not be. We have a great state song, and he got everyone to stand up and sing. I believe it's called Oklahoma, a toast, the song,” said Baron.

He said Nigh called the main character in the play, Curley, who was from McAllister, Oklahoma, to come to the Capitol and sing the new song on the floor of the house.

Baron said the rest is history, as the song was instantly voted to become the state song.

He said Nigh felt the lyrics were an accurate description of the Oklahoma he knew, as it represented the transition from Oklahoma being a territory to an actual state.

“We know we belong to the land and the land we belong to is grand and I think if you're in Oklahoma, you have a real tie to the land,” were some of the lyrics recited by Baron.

The song has also carried Oklahomans through many hardships, like the Great Depression to more recent hard times.

“When the bombing happened here in Oklahoma. there was a, everyone knows about Oklahoma strong and the Oklahoma standard and how people came together,” added Baron.

Oklahoma is currently in production at the Lyric Theatre. Baron said tickets were set aside for Nigh to attend, which would have been a heartfelt full-circle moment.

Baron also added that Nigh carried around the pen he used to sign the song into law until the very end.

Oklahoma is the first American musical and the first to have a cast album.