Former Oklahoma teacher charged with double murder in Arkansas; Classmate recalls unsettling behavior

An educator sheds light on accused double murderer's behavior from their shared time at OSU-Tulsa

By: Tevis Hillis

-

An Oklahoma educator is speaking out after learning her former classmate is accused of a chilling double homicide.

Andrew McGann, a former teacher in multiple Oklahoma school districts, is now charged with the murder of two parents in Arkansas. A former classmate who trained alongside McGann at OSU-Tulsa says his behavior, in hindsight, was unsettling.

“We would get together on the weekends or after class some nights, we were never able to build that with Andrew,” she said. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, says their cohort of 10 to 15 students formed close bonds during their teacher training, but McGann remained distant.

This teacher goes on to say that he never spoke in class, always being standoffish, never allowing them to get to know each other better.

McGann previously worked in the Broken Arrow and Sand Springs school districts and had recently accepted a new position at a school in Arkansas for the upcoming school year. The former classmate believes he also served as a substitute at Union Public Schools, though Union officials say they have no record of his employment.

The news of his arrest has left those who knew him in disbelief.

“I did not know he had this capability of completing this evil of a crime,” she said, adding that she’s holding her children and students a little tighter, especially thinking of the victims' family.

“I know as a parent, their main goal was to get those girls to safety, and they did that,” she said. “My heart goes out to them.”

McGann currently holds valid teaching licenses in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas, with no history of infractions or suspensions.

He appeared in court and remains in custody. Investigators say they are still searching for a motive and have found no evidence that McGann knew the victims.