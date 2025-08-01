Pet of the Week: Daphne

Our pet of the week is Daphne!

By: Victor Pozadas

She is a 4-year-old, 41-pound doggy with a sweet vibe and gentle demeanor. Daphne is very affectionate and is independent with great personality.

Daphne has been doing great with training and socializing, but has a hard time with a kennel, which she's working on.

This young lady gets along great with other dogs and children. Slow, mindful introductions are always best.

She will be available for adoption at the OK Humane Adoption Center, 7500 N. Western Ave. You can also view all adoptable pets at okhumane.org.

"The Great Catsby"

The OK Humane Society is also hosting its yearly "The Great Catsby" adoption event Monday, August 4 from 5 - 7 p.m.

This is a 1920's themed event held at The Skirvin Hilton in Oklahoma City, and fancy attire is encouraged.

The free event will offer wine, hors d'oeuvres and plenty of kitten photo ops. A free glass of wine will be given to anyone to donates while attending.

Whether you’re fostering for a few days or a few weeks, your role is vital. Learn more about becoming a foster at okhumane.org/foster.