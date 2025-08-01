Versatile transfer Jaydn Ott turning heads as Sooners open fall camp

Jaydn Ott brings versatility and energy to the Sooners' backfield as OU's fall camp begins.

Friday, August 1st 2025, 11:10 am

By: News 9, Jeremie Poplin


Former Cal Golden Bears standout Jaydn Ott is already making an impression in Norman.

The dynamic running back, who transferred to Oklahoma this offseason, brings versatility that could provide an early spark for the Sooners’ offense as fall camp begins.

“The game is changing, running backs have to be more versatile than ever,” Ott said after practice. “That’s what I bring to the room.”

Ott mentioned he’s been working throughout the summer with quarterback Jackson Arnold and others during OTAs and weekend throwing sessions.

With 30 days until kickoff, expect to see Ott used in multiple ways — not just out of the backfield, but split out wide as well. After injuries limited the Sooners’ depth in 2024, Ott’s skillset could be a key piece to a more explosive offensive identity in 2025.
Jeremie Poplin
Jeremie Poplin

Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 1st, 2025

July 31st, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 2nd, 2025

August 2nd, 2025

August 2nd, 2025

August 2nd, 2025