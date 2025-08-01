Iconic Wienermobile makes a stop at News 9

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile tour stops in Oklahoma City. Meet Hotdoggers Tailgate Trey and Relish Raena at the Wheeler District Farmer's Market.

By: Victor Pozadas

News 9 got a sneak peek at the ins and outs of the world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as it makes its way through Oklahoma City this weekend.

Anchor Lacie Lowry started her tour from the inside of the car, describing the amenities of the 27-foot-long drivable hot dog.

"I'm standing inside of it, it's pretty lush in here. It's awesome," Lowry said. " They've got a little fridge in back there, it is amazing. And outside of the 27-foot long, 14,000-pound Wienermobile, or 60 hot dogs long, I should say, is the amazing 'Hotdoggers'."

Outside of the ride were the 'Hotdoggers', an enthusiastic pair who drive the attention-seeking Wienermobile to events and stops across the country.

"I think the biggest thing is just bringing joy to people when they see it," said 'Tailgate Trey'. "It's a dream come true for a lot of people to see the Wienermobile and that's the best part of the job."

There are up to six total 'Hot Dogs on Wheels' driving across the country at all times, and one of them happens to be in Oklahoma City.

"We will be at the Wheeler District Farmer's Market later tonight, and then the next day have the United Way Barbecue Showdown. Gonna be buns of fun out there," said Hotdogger 'Relish Raena'.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make three stops in Oklahoma this summer. First in OKC at the Wheeler District Farmer's Market Friday, August 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., then at two Walmart Supercenters (OKC and Moore) August 3.

Find more information on the nearest Wienermobile on the official website.