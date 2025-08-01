Baker Mayfield injury: Buccaneers starting QB to miss practice with hand contusion, per report

It does appear as if Mayfield avoided more significant injury, however

By: CBS Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not practice Friday after suffering a contusion to his throwing hand during Thursday's training camp practice session, according to NFL Network. Mayfield is considered day-to-day after scans revealed that the contusion is not a long-term issue.

Mayfield is gearing up for his third season with the Buccaneers. He has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his two years with the franchise and is coming off the best season of his professional career, setting new personal bests with a 71.4% completion percentage for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns to 16 interceptions -- which did tie with fellow NFC South quarterback Kirk Cousins for the league lead.

Mayfield also had his best record as a starter since 2020 and led Tampa Bay to its fifth consecutive NFL playoff appearance with a 10-7 record.

Mayfield's minor setback will allow Tampa Bay to get an extensive look at some of its younger quarterbacks, even if that window is brief. Former second-round pick Kyle Trask, who has been in Tampa since 2021, will likely handle a majority of reps with the first team while Mayfield is sidelined.

It also means an increased workload for second-year signal-caller Michael Pratt. The Tulane product is trying to carve out a spot on the roster after the Green Bay Packers selected him in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. ﻿