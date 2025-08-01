Discover beautiful cats at upcoming El Reno cat show

The Canadian County Expo Center will host cat lovers from all over to watch cats compete and learn more about different kinds of breeds at the Red River Rascals All-Breed Championship Cat Show.

By: Addie Crawford

Cat lovers are gathering this weekend for an exciting cat show in El Reno, with over 200 felines competing for titles.

Breeds ranging from Bengals to ragdolls and even hairless breeds are all anticipated at the Red River Rascals All-Breed Championship Cat Show at the Canadian County Expo Center.

The show runs from Aug. 2-3, and guests will be able to sit and watch contestants on the judging table or walk around and visit with the cats between judging.

Organizers say the show is a family-friendly event hosted by TICA, which is the world’s largest genetic registry of pedigreed and household pet cats.

"It's not like a dog show," competition judge Fate Mays said. "The cats will not be on leashes, but they'll be individually brought from where they're caged out in the show hall into the judging ring, usually alphabetically by the class."

There will also be an opportunity for the public to vote for their favorite cat in the Spectator's Choice Award competition.

How can I gain entry?

General Admission $8 with discounted prices for seniors, students with valid ID, and children.

Show hours are from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. on both days.

Click here to buy tickets, or you can buy them at the door.

Where is the show?

Canadian County Expo Center

3001 Jensen Road East

El Reno, Oklahoma.