When does school start? Important fall semester dates for OKC metro schools

Here is a list of school start dates for districts across the Oklahoma City metro.

By: Christian Hans

-

The start of the 2025-2026 academic year is right around the corner.

While most parents have already finished their back-to-school preparations, it's helpful to know when your child's classes begin and which days they have off from school.

Below is a list of important dates, including the first day of classes, for school districts in the Oklahoma City metro area.

When do classes begin for Bethany Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 14 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 16-20 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 5

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for the Choctaw-Nicoma Park School District?

First day: Aug. 19 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 16–20 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 5

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for the Deer Creek School District?

First day: Aug. 14 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 16–20 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 5

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Edmond Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 15 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 17–21 Thanksgiving: Nov. 25–29 Winter break: Dec. 20–Jan. 6

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for El Reno Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 13 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 16-20 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 19–Jan. 5

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Epic Charter Schools?

First day: Aug. 21 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 15–17 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 2

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Guthrie Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 14 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 16–20 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 5

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Harrah Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 14 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 16–20 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 6

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Jones Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 14 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 16–17 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 19–Jan. 5

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for the Mid-Del School District?

First day: Aug. 13 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 17-21 Veterans Day: Nov. 11 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 5

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Moore Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 12 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 16–17 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 2

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Mustang Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 14 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 15–17 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 2

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Newcastle Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 6 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 9-10 Thanksgiving: Nov. 26–28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 5

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Noble Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 13 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 17–20 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 4

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Norman Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 13 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 16–20 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 6

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Oklahoma City Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 13 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 13–17 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Dec. 1 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 5

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Piedmont Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 14 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 17–21 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 2

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Putnam City Schools?

First day: Aug. 13 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 16–20 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 6

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Tuttle Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 14 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 15–17 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 2

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Western Heights Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 13 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 15–17 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 19–Jan. 5

View the full academic calendar here

When do classes begin for Yukon Public Schools?

First day: Aug. 13 Labor Day: Sept. 1 Fall break: Oct. 13–17 Thanksgiving: Nov. 24–Nov. 28 Winter break: Dec. 22–Jan. 2

View the full academic calendar here