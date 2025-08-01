Flavor of Oklahoma: Curveball Kitchen hits home run with ballpark-themed menu

Step up to the plate at OKANA Resort's new dining destination, Curveball Kitchen. Offering the unique experience of baseball simulations paired with ballpark-themed fare, it's the perfect culinary and entertainment fusion in Oklahoma.

By: Lacie Lowry

A new restaurant at the OKANA Resort is serving up more than just food; it’s delivering a full-on baseball experience.

Curveball Kitchen, located on the resort’s boardwalk, combines stadium-style dining with an interactive baseball simulator, offering guests the chance to swing for the fences while enjoying classic ballpark fare.

The concept is similar to TopGolf, but geared toward America’s pastime. Inside, guests will find batting practice, home run derby game modes, and walls lined with bats, gloves, and jerseys.

"If it's in a ballpark, it's probably going to be at Curveball," said Aaron Soward, director of the OKANA Boardwalk.

The menu features staples like giant hot dogs, corn dogs, and a rotating lineup of loaded mac and cheese dishes — including original, Philly cheesesteak, and pulled pork options.

"We're elevating an American classic within the ballpark theme," Soward said.

But Curveball isn’t just about food.

"So Curveball Kitchen is the first of its kind in Oklahoma. There is nowhere else like this in the city. It's an interactive baseball simulator," he said. "We want to give the restaurant that ballpark feel. So lots of hot dogs, Chicago dogs, Dodger dogs."

Guests can step into the batting cage and select their game mode and difficulty, from T-ball to major league-level swings, all while simulating iconic stadium settings.

"The simulators are built for all levels. So when you walk into the simulator, you'll see all the bats that we offer hanging on the left or the right. We start at T-ball all the way up to the bats they use in the major leagues," Soward said.

He added that the space is open to everyone, not just resort guests.

"The boardwalk is separate from the resort, but it's part of the resort. So even if you're not a guest in the hotel or even if you don't have a day pass to the pool side of it, you can come out here as just a local to enjoy the atmosphere, to enjoy the offerings. It's a phenomenal place for locals," he said.