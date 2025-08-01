Local dealership helps teachers gear up for back-to-school

Joe Cooper Lincoln creates gift baskets free to teachers with essential classroom item just in time for the school year.

By: Mike Glover

We are on the downside of summer and getting close to crunch time for teachers to get their classrooms ready for students to return to school. This Friday they’ll get some much-needed help.

“Teachers are amazing, they literally are the foundation of our future leaders,” said Yasmine Ruiz, teacher support staff.

As teachers prepare their classrooms to receive those future leaders, support for such an important task is vital

“Teachers are very underpaid, and things are expensive, and families are going through it as well and sometimes supplies are very hard to get,” said Ruiz.

That’s where Joe Cooper Lincoln of Edmond is stepping in.

“We want to make sure that they have what they need, at least the most essential things,” said Alma Anguiano with The Cooper Auto Group.

This Friday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. any teacher can come into the car dealership on Memorial Road between Western and Santa Fe and receive a care basket to help kick start the school year.

“I have an electrical sharpener, markers, a ruler, index cards, disinfectant wipes, tissues,” said Anguiano.

Plus a few more items in the bags.

“They are providing just what our teachers don’t have to spend money on, just because everything is so expensive at the moment,” said Chabeli Montoya, Coordinator Spanish Language Academy in Norman.

“Helping provide those supplies so that it is one less burden on them, it helps a lot,” said Mark Twain Elementary principal John White.

The car dealership will also raffle off gift cards and other prizes available for any and all teachers who show up on Friday.

“It just kind of shows that power of community, and I think it’s awesome to see people step up,” said Edmond North High School teacher Ezequiel Madrigal.

“I just want them to have a good day where everything is about them,” said Anguiano.