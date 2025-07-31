What to know about OKC's new required roofing permits

New permit requirements for Oklahoma City roofing work as of August 1, here's what you need to know.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

An extra step will be required starting Friday for homeowners and contractors who need roofing work done in Oklahoma City. City officials say a permit will now be needed before a project can even start.

Here's a breakdown of what you need to know.

Who is requiring the permit?

Beginning August 1, 2025, the City of Oklahoma is will require a permit for all contractors and property owners within Oklahoma City. It is required for all Single-family homes and duplexes.

Why is the city requiring reroof permits?

Oklahoma City Development Director Brock Rowe said there are a few reasons why the city wants homeowners and contractors to obtain permits.

Adding extra layers of shingles on a roof can cause structural issues making a home unsafe. The city wants to make sure proper attachment for ventilation for appliances, HVAC systems and gas furnaces are in place

How can a person obtain a reroof permit?

Residents and contractors can apply for a roofing permit online at okc.gov/access or visit the City’s In-Person Business Center on the first floor of 420 W. Main St. The permits are issued the same day and cost $94.50.

When will inspections happen?

The inspection happens after the roof has been installed and the city will come out at the request of the contractor.

Does the City have the manpower to do the inspections?

Rowe said the city has 55 trade inspectors and a certain number of building inspectors The city also has a multitude of plumbing and mechanical inspectors. The city also has another 26 code inspectors for code enforcement that Rowe said they can utilize for that same purpose. There is also extra staff that can step in if needed.

Where can you go for additional questions?

City Development Center at (405) 297-2525 or developmentcenter@okc.gov.