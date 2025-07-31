What to know about OKC's new required roofing permits

Thursday, July 31st 2025, 6:50 pm
An extra step will be required starting Friday for homeowners and contractors who need roofing work done in Oklahoma City. City officials say a permit will now be needed before a project can even start.
Here's a breakdown of what you need to know.
Beginning August 1, 2025, the City of Oklahoma is will require a permit for all contractors and property owners within Oklahoma City. It is required for all Single-family homes and duplexes.
Oklahoma City Development Director Brock Rowe said there are a few reasons why the city wants homeowners and contractors to obtain permits.
Residents and contractors can apply for a roofing permit online at okc.gov/access or visit the City’s In-Person Business Center on the first floor of 420 W. Main St. The permits are issued the same day and cost $94.50.
The inspection happens after the roof has been installed and the city will come out at the request of the contractor.
City Development Center at (405) 297-2525 or developmentcenter@okc.gov.
July 31st, 2025
August 1st, 2025
August 1st, 2025
August 1st, 2025
August 1st, 2025