FedEx truck catches fire near Paycom HQ in OKC

Authorities responded to a FedEx truck fire on the westbound lane W Memorial Road near the Paycom Headquarters in northern OKC.

Thursday, July 31st 2025, 2:34 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Reports indicate the driver escaped the truck before the fire spread too far, and it is now confirmed they sustained no injuries in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation according to officials.

This is a developing story.
