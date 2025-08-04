What it means to lie in state: Honoring two Oklahoma icons

Beloved shoeshiner Cleo Fields made history Monday as the first private citizen to lie in state at the Oklahoma County Courthouse, while former Governor George Nigh will receive the same honor at the Oklahoma State Capitol—two tributes recognizing lives of service in very different roles.

By: Anna Denison

In a rare and powerful convergence of tradition and tribute, two vastly different but equally beloved Oklahomans—former Governor George Nigh and longtime courthouse shoeshiner Cleo Fields—will both lie in state in the coming days.

Their ceremonies, though separate in place and position, share a common purpose: to allow the public to pay final respects to individuals who left an enduring mark on the people and places around them.

The public may pay their respects today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What does it mean to lie in state?

A Ceremony of Distinction

“Lying in state” is a ceremonial practice that involves placing the body of a deceased person—typically in a flag-draped casket—in a prominent public location for viewing. It is considered one of the highest honors a person can receive after death and is traditionally reserved for statesmen, high-ranking officials, and national heroes.

The gesture serves as a public tribute, offering citizens the opportunity to honor the individual’s life and legacy. Solemnity, ceremonial guards, and a steady stream of mourners from all walks of life often mark the setting.

A Tale of Two Tributes

George Nigh, Oklahoma’s 17th and 22nd governor, will lie in state at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Nigh served the state for decades, including as the youngest member of the Oklahoma House and later as governor. His lifelong commitment to public service makes his lying in state a fitting tribute to a man who helped shape Oklahoma’s modern political landscape.

On the other side of public life, Cleo Fields, affectionately known as “Mr. Cleo,” will lie in state at the Oklahoma County Courthouse, where he spent more than two decades shining shoes and lifting spirits. His death at age 87 marked the end of an era for courthouse regulars. While Fields was not an elected official, his presence left a deep impression on the lives of those who passed through the building every day.

By allowing Mr. Cleo to lie in state, Oklahoma County officials are breaking with tradition, bestowing on him an honor typically reserved for public figures. He will become the first private citizen in county history to receive this level of recognition.

The Tradition and Its Meaning

The U.S. tradition of lying in state dates back to 1852, when the body of Senator Henry Clay was placed in the Capitol Rotunda. Since then, it has been extended to presidents, military leaders, and members of Congress. A similar but slightly different distinction—"lying in honor"—is sometimes used for private citizens who have made significant contributions to the nation, such as Capitol Police officers or community heroes.

While the protocols may vary, the purpose remains the same: to offer the public a shared moment of reflection and appreciation.