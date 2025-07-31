High Noon recall warns some Celsius energy drink cans may contain vodka seltzer

High Noon is recalling mislabeled vodka seltzer packs that appear as non-alcoholic energy drinks, risking unintended alcohol consumption. Affected cans were shipped to eight states, including Oklahoma.

By: CBS News

Beverage brand High Noon is recalling some of its vodka seltzer packs due to some cans being mislabeled as non-alcoholic energy drinks, creating the potential for unintended alcohol consumption.

In an announcement posted Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the two lots of the High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs contain cans mislabeled as "CELSIUS® ASTRO VIBE™ Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition" despite still being filled with the alcoholic seltzer. The affected Celsius cans will have a silver lid instead of a black one.

The recalled packs were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin. Distributors also shipped products to retailers in the same states, minus Michigan and Oklahoma.

The recalled packs include the retail UPC 085000040065 along with the following lot codes:

L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to L CCC 17JL25 23:59 L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to L CCC 18JL25 03:00

And the recalled cans include the retail UPC 8 89392 00134 1 along with these lot codes, which are lasered on the bottom of the can:

L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11

"The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty CELSIUS cans to High Noon," the FDA said, adding no illnesses or adverse events have been reported.

Consumers are advised to dispose of the affected Celsius cans and not consume the liquid inside. They can contact High Noon consumer relations at consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com to get refund information.