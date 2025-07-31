Miracle Treat Day: Dairy Queen donates portion of Blizzard sales to children's hospitals

For every Blizzard purchased on July 31 2025, $1 will be donated to local children's hospitals through Children's Miracle Network.

By: Addie Crawford

-

One dollar from each Blizzard sale at Dairy Queen locations across the Oklahoma City metro will go to support hospitalized children around the state

Dairy Queen says donations from Blizzard sales on Thursday will go to provide critical funding for life-saving treatments and essential services for kids in need.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Dairy Queen District Manager Misty Owens to learn more about how customers can support CMN.

"We are so excited to have Miracle Treat Day today, and we're going to be donating a dollar or more for every Blizzard sold," Owens said. "Come on out today and support the Children's Miracle Network. All of that money stays right here in Oklahoma for Oklahoma's kids."

CMN National Partner Specialist Vivki Earnest says the partnership between her organization and Dairy Queen is dedicated to helping children and need, as well as businesses right here in Oklahoma.

"It's extremely important, 100% of the money stays right here in Oklahoma," Earnest said. "It helps over a quarter of a million kids, and that's through research, that's through equipment that is clinical care. It's incredibly important."

Oklahoma's CMN Hospitals

Oklahoma has two hospitals in the Children's Miracle Network: Children's Health Foundation in Oklahoma City and Saint Francis Children's Hospital in Tulsa.

You can learn more about DQ's Miracle Treat Day here.

Oklahoma City Metro Participating DQ Locations