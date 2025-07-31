Escaped inmate from Hominy facility recaptured

Thursday, July 31st 2025, 7:26 am
An inmate who walked away from the Dick Conner Correctional Facility in Hominy has been recaptured, according to state officials.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Ponca Green, a 45-year-old man serving a 10-year sentence for burglary out of Pottawatomie County, unlawfully walked away from the Hominy facility at approximately 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday.
Green was later recaptured at approximately 5:41 a.m. on Thursday.
