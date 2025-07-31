Escaped inmate from Hominy facility recaptured

An inmate who walked away from a facility in Hominy on Wednesday has been apprehended.

By: Christian Hans

-

An inmate who walked away from the Dick Conner Correctional Facility in Hominy has been recaptured, according to state officials.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Ponca Green, a 45-year-old man serving a 10-year sentence for burglary out of Pottawatomie County, unlawfully walked away from the Hominy facility at approximately 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday.

Green was later recaptured at approximately 5:41 a.m. on Thursday.