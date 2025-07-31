Lacey Swope's Thursday Out The Door Forecast

Lacey Swope

Meteorologist Lacey Swope is an Okie through and through, having grown up in the small town of Kiefer. She joined the News 9 weather team in 2011, and you can catch her forecasts weekday mornings on News 9 This Morning and on News 9 at 9a. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Lacey wanted to become a meteorologist to study the atmosphere every day and share her passion for weather with others.