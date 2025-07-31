2 suspects charged in Bricktown shooting to appear in court

Two suspects will stand trial after a shooting in Bricktown injures three people.

Thursday, July 31st 2025, 6:22 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people charged in a 2024 shooting that left three people injured in Bricktown will soon stand trial, according to court records.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says in August last year, Cedric Caldwell shot into a crowd before running to a nearby vehicle.

There, OCPD says Markacia Morgan drove him away from the scene.

Caldwell has been charged with assault, and Morgan with accessory to a felony.

Both will be back in court on Aug. 20.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

