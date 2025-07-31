Digital forensics firm releases report on Ryan Walters TV

A third-party report has been obtained about a TV in Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ office, where board of education members claim images of nude women were displayed.

Lawmakers received it from Alias Cybersecurity, a private digital forensics firm called to support the ongoing state investigation.

Investigators say they looked at the Smart TV in the meeting room but could not verify what content was played on it.

The report states the TV had screen-sharing and AirPlay features, which means someone could have streamed something without a record on the TV.

