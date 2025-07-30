Timeline of Events: Walters TV controversy & investigation

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters is under investigation following allegations that a nude video was displayed on his office TV during a board meeting, which he vehemently denies and claims is part of a coordinated political attack, while the sheriff’s office maintains the investigation is ongoing and Walters has not been cleared.

Thursday, July 24, 2025: Incident Occurs: During a State Board of Education meeting held in Ryan Walters' office, board members Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage reported seeing a video featuring nude women on a TV. They state they were the only attendees seated in a position to see the screen. Another board member, Chris Van Denhende, confirms media reporting and says that while he could not see the screen, Walters did react and turned off the TV when Carson called attention to it. Friday, July 25, 2025: Allegations Reported: The incident is reported by multiple board members to the media, describing seeing images of nude women on the office TV during the meeting. Lawmakers express concern, calling for clarity and transparency. Board member Van Denhende says "I have no reason to doubt what Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage have said." Weekend (July 26-27, 2025): Walters Responds: Walters issues public statements claiming the allegations are "politically motivated attacks" by board members with a political agenda. He categorically denies any involvement or knowledge of what appeared on the TV, saying, "I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident," and asserts that none of his devices were used to display inappropriate content. Monday, July 28, 2025: Investigation Referred: The Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) refers the matter to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office for investigation. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office confirms the case was referred to them and clarifies the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General's office are not involved. OMES says their own authority is limited to administrative reviews and records preservation, and criminal investigation falls to law enforcement. Tuesday, July 29, 2025: Walters Holds Press Conference: Walters publicly defends himself, calling the last five days "the nastiest, biggest lie ever lodged [against] an official in Oklahoma." He accuses board members Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage, the press, teachers' unions, and even Gov. Kevin Stitt of orchestrating a "coordinated attack" to "crucify" his character and derail his education agenda. Walters claims both OMES and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office have "cleared" him and insists investigations found no evidence of wrongdoing, specifically stating no personal devices were connected to the TV and only cable was accessible. He calls for Carson and Deatherage to resign "in disgrace for the lies they told" and suggests the governor was possibly involved in directing the board to make false allegations. Walters tells the media, "My family has watched as a press corps showed why the public has zero trust in their reporting." Board Members Respond: Board members, including Carson, Deatherage, and Mike Tinney, issue a joint statement: They emphasize none have directly accused Walters of anything but simply reported inappropriate content that, if seen by a teacher, would result in their license being revoked. They call on Walters to cooperate with law enforcement and to "refrain from smearing" their reputations. Investigation Status Clarified: The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office publicly contradicts Walters' claim, stating, "We have not cleared anyone. The investigation is still ongoing... This investigation is still in its infancy, so it would be inappropriate to discuss who we plan to speak with or any evidence we are seeking. You can, however, expect a thorough investigation with the results being made public at the conclusion.". OMES similarly states its review is separate and limited in scope. Additional Context Walters continues to describe the allegations as "categorically false" and frames the controversy as a political and media-driven attack designed to prevent education reform. Board members maintain their only intention was to report inappropriate content, not to accuse Walters personally, and urge an end to personal attacks and political escalation. Public and legislative calls continue for full transparency and accountability pending the results of the ongoing sheriff's investigation.


