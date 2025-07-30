5 takeaways from Ben Arbuckle’s fall camp press conference

Ben Arbuckle emphasized confidence, competition, and growth across the offense as Oklahoma enters fall camp, highlighting quarterback development, offensive line progress, and emerging skill talent.

By: Jeremie Poplin

1. Quarterback Confidence Is a Program Priority

One of Arbuckle’s central messages was the importance of instilling confidence, particularly at quarterback. He described a process that starts in the film room and builds through consistent on-field reps. Whether it’s veteran starter John Mateer or younger QBs like Jet Niu or newcomer Whitt Newbauer, Arbuckle is focused on giving them the operational reps and positive reinforcement needed to perform under pressure. For Mateer, that next step has been about leadership. Arbuckle said he's challenged him to “make this team his own,” and Mateer has responded by becoming more vocal, holding teammates accountable, and diving into advanced film study, including breakdowns of NFL players. That growth has elevated his presence across the locker room.

2. The Offensive Line Has Become a Strength

After battling inconsistency and injuries last season, the offensive line has emerged as a group of high performers heading into fall camp. Arbuckle praised their commitment, highlighting that they may have watched more film this summer than any position group on the roster. He sees their progress as both physical and mental, noting improved cohesion and a “positive ego” built through hard work in the weight room and in voluntary sessions. With a massive matchup looming in Week 2 against Michigan, Arbuckle says the O-line's development and stability are vital, and he’s confident in the foundation that’s been built over the last eight months.

3. Running Back Room Offers Depth and Accountability

While Jaydn Ott has been the headliner, Arbuckle made a point to credit the rest of the running backs, including Javantae Barnes and Xavier Robinson, for their dependability and football IQ. He described the group as sharp, well-coached, and detail-oriented, giving a nod to position coach DeMarco Murray for creating a culture of accountability. As for Ott, Arbuckle spoke highly of his professional mindset, saying he’s been impressed not just by his athletic ability, but by how intentional and focused he is with his preparation and interactions.

4. Emerging Skill Talent Is Fueling Competition

Arbuckle is eager to see how the wide receiver and tight end groups shake out through fall camp. He praised the competitiveness of the receiver room, where several players are vying for starting roles and no one has been handed anything. He also gave strong marks to young returners Ivan Carreon and Zion Kearney, citing Carreon’s body transformation and Kearney’s tools, size, speed, and hands as exciting building blocks. At tight end, the emergence of Kaden Helms (now healthy) and Jaren Kanak (transitioning from defense) has added firepower. Arbuckle said Kanak has exceeded expectations, calling him “a football guy” with high upside and a relentless work ethic.

5. Arbuckle Is Still Learning—But Already Leading

This will be Arbuckle’s first fall camp at OU, and he was candid about still adjusting to new structures and day-to-day rhythms within a Power Five program. He emphasized the importance of getting aligned with practice plans and staff communication so that he can get the entire offense on the same page. At the same time, he’s already asserting his leadership and offensive philosophy. Arbuckle is a firm believer in constant evolution, saying if you’re not evolving, “you’re falling behind.” He sees daily practices against SEC-caliber defenders as a huge advantage and is leveraging that to raise the standard offensively. Growth is the theme, both for the players and himself.