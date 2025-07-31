Investigation into Ryan Walters still ongoing, Oklahoma Co. Sheriff says

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson says the investigation into Ryan Walters for displaying obscene material during a meeting is still ongoing, disputing Walters’ claim that he was cleared of wrongdoing.

By: Graham Dowers, Haley Hetrick

-

Update (July 30, 2025): Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna has formally requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the ongoing inquiry into allegations that obscene material was displayed during a closed-door State Board of Education meeting.

The OSBI will now work alongside the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to determine whether any criminal activity occurred. Behenna said the goal is to ensure accountability if warranted, or provide clarity if no wrongdoing occurred.

In an interview on News 9, Johnson clarified that the investigation is still in its early stages and pushed back on Walters’ assertion that the sheriff’s office had already cleared him. Johnson addressed the origin of the investigation, the role of his department, and why OSBI was not assigned to the case. He also reiterated that the sheriff’s office does not respond to political pressure and will allow the facts to guide the outcome.

In this Q&A, Johnson explains the current status of the investigation, what steps are being taken, and what Oklahomans should expect moving forward.

Has Ryan Walters been cleared of any wrongdoing?

Sheriff Johnson: "No, ma'am, the investigation is still going on, and is very much in the infancy stages of the investigation. You know, when you hear claims like this, I really think that tarnishes the respect and what we have earned as an agency with how we conduct business and how we operate professionally. So our investigators are going to run a very thorough investigation, and there is no thorough investigation that takes less than 24 hours."

Did the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ever meet with Walters?

Sheriff Johnson: "I've only spoken to him on the phone. My investigators have spoken with him. That is still a part of the investigation, so I can't really get into the details of that, but they have spoken with him. They are continuing to speak with different individuals who are involved, like they would in any investigation."

What was your reaction when Walters said that he had been cleared by the sheriff's office and OMES?

Sheriff Johnson: "It's like what I led with. I love this organization. I love the sheriff's office. We represent our community extremely well. We provide a service, and we have a brand that has just earned respect, not only in the community, but also in the law enforcement community. To say that an investigation less than 24 hours cleared somebody, I truly believe tarnishes or attempts to tarnish the respect that we have. The job that my deputies do, they're absolutely rock stars. These investigators are studs. And this is what I told them. I said, 'Hey, this benefits all parties involved. Allow this investigation to take place. Allow it to run its natural course and to be thorough, because I am not on anyone's side. I don't care who supports you, who doesn't support you. I only want to ensure that the facts are the only thing that are represented at the end of the day.'"

What is the process of this investigation going to look like?

Sheriff Johnson: "So we were contacted by the state to look into this matter and to see if there was a crime committed. That is all we're doing. To do that, we have to go through the investigation process. We have to look at evidence. We have to talk to people, and that's what's gonna happen."

Why is the county involved in the investigation instead of OSBI?

Sheriff Johnson: "That is a question that has been sent to us by a number of people and organizations, and so how it was explained to me when the state called us, when they reached out to OSBI, OSBI instructed them that, because the legislature is not in and they haven't been called in by the governor, that they don't have jurisdiction in the county because they operate and investigate out of the areas, Oklahoma County and Tulsa County are the only ones they do not investigate in, so it fell to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office."

Do you think OSBI will get involved with this investigation?

Sheriff Johnson: "If it's appropriate."

According to a document from OMES, Walters requested an investigation to examine equipment at the State Department of Education. Did he talk with you about what needs to be investigated?

Sheriff Johnson: "No, ma'am, and to the language that you're reading out from this paper, I have no clue. I can't confirm whether that's a legitimate document or not, so I won't go into that. But during our conversation, it was a very cordial conversation. It's what I told him. I said, 'Hey, you can expect us to do an amazing job with this, and the truth will prevail, and just allow this investigation to take its course.' And frankly, I told him, I said, 'Hey, we don't succumb to political pressure. I don't move that way. My organization will not move that way. We will just make sure that the county is represented appropriately, the state is represented appropriately, as well as the Department of Education is represented appropriately."

OMES says that the TV belonged to a former State Department of Education employee and was moved into the superintendent's office earlier this month. Do you think you will contact that former employee?

Sheriff Johnson: "So I have given my investigators autonomy. Do your job, do what's necessary, make sure there are no stones unturned. Because we want there to be no questions at the end of this. That's all I ask for, and so obviously they're gonna be busy with this. And the timeline is gonna be busy for them. But when it's complete, you all know that as an organization, we are transparent and we will provide that information."

Is there anything else you want to let Oklahomans know?

Sheriff Johnson: "I certainly want Oklahomans to know that the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office does not operate in the political rhetoric or wade in those waters in any way at all. We just want to ensure that the truth prevails and there are no sides to the truth. And our deputies are absolute rock stars. They are very capable and competent at their job, and they're going to do what they do all the time and make this community proud and provide and certainly put out a great product."