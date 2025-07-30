OU Health expert shares insight on bladder cancer after Deion Sanders diagnosis

Deion Sanders revealed he battled aggressive bladder cancer and is now cancer-free. Experts highlight risks, treatments, and new hope for early detection and recovery.

By: Christian Hans

In national news, University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders reveals a diagnosis of an aggressive form of bladder cancer.

Though Sanders is now cancer-free, his diagnosis is raising questions here in Oklahoma regarding the disease.

News 9 spoke to OU Health urologic oncologist Dr. Michael Cookson to learn more about bladder cancer.

Q: How common is bladder cancer?

A: It actually is very common. It's the fourth-most common cancer in men, a little less common in women, but it doesn't quite get the attention of some of the more common cancers.

Q: What are some of the risk factors of bladder cancer?

A: The biggest risk factor is either smoking or being exposed to smoking or tobacco products. Other things like dyes and rubber, and even being a hairdresser, could put you at increased risk due to chemicals, so those are the risk factors. Usually, the most common symptom would be blood in the urine, and that can either be visible blood the patient sees, or, under the microscope, caught by your doctor on a routine check.

Q: Deion Sanders announced that he was cancer-free, but he said he had his bladder removed and reconstructed. Is that rare to be able to reconstruct the bladder?

A: My understanding from what I saw is similar to what we do here. By the way, we just celebrated our 10,000th robotic case here at OU Health, but we do surgery to remove the bladder in case of aggressive cancer. When we remove the bladder, you have to reroute the urinary tract. One of the options is to create a new bladder, we call it a neobladder, it's made out of intestine. It can be done as an open surgery, it can also be done robotically, and we perform many of those here at OU Health.

Q: In the case that you can't reconstruct it, what is the survival rate of bladder cancer?

A: Most bladder cancers, just so everybody knows, are not invasive. They're in the lining of the bladder; they're like polyps, like you would find on a colonoscopy. They can often be managed endoscopically, sometimes with treatments or chemicals, or immune therapy. We've gotten in the last couple of years some amazing new therapies for advanced cancer that we never saw responses to. We have some new chemotherapies combined with immune therapies that can also give people long, durable remission, and maybe even a cure where we never thought possible before. So there's a lot of hope and a lot of new things happening with patients with bladder cancer.

Q: When you hear aggressive cancer and reconstructive surgery, what is the prognosis for someone who is going through something like this? Is there fear that the cancer could return?

A: So there is always the possibility of the return of the cancer. Unfortunately, for aggressive forms of cancer, sometimes they spread in the bloodstream or in the lymph nodes, and even avoid detection. New technologies like following circulating tumor cells based on DNA particles in the blood are being used to help us monitor and treat before things become radiographically apparent, so that's one new tool we have. The stage of the cancer really predicts the prognosis, and so if it can be caught early and treated, then it can be cured. If it's caught too late, we do have better treatments than we've ever had before, but our best chances are for people, particularly people who live in rural areas, who don't see their doctors very often; Native Americans, African Americans, there are some health disparities, and if we can get those patients checked earlier, we have a very good chance of curing them.